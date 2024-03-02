Find out how much funding local municipalities are getting from marijuana tax

More than $87 million in funding through the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act is being distributed to counties and municipalities across the state, including St. Joseph County and Sturgis.

St. Joseph County is set to receive more than $1 million, part of a payment setup from the Marijuana Regulation Fund given out to 99 cities, 30 villages, 69 townships and 71 counties. For the state of Michigan's 2023 fiscal year, this means each eligible municipality and county will receive more than $59,000 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness located within its jurisdiction.

Marijuana flower ready for sale in Michigan

Revenue was collected from 737 licensees among the state's cities, villages and townships during the 2023 fiscal year. Some of these municipalities host more than one licensed retail store and microbusiness.

For the 2023 state fiscal year, there was more than $290.3 million available for distribution from the Marijuana Regulation Fund.

Sturgis will receive $413,604.45; Constantine will be given $236,345.40, and Three Rivers has been allocated $354,518.10.

Aside from the more than $87 million in disbursements to municipalities and counties, $101.6 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $101.6 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

“The tax funding for municipalities and counties that comes from the marijuana excise tax is a very important benefit of the legal cannabis industry in Michigan,” said Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Brian Hanna in a statement. "The CRA is committed to doing our part in supporting our licensees so that they can continue to grow the local economy throughout the state with good-paying jobs and increased revenues for local government budgets.”

