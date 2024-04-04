How much rain has fallen in Delaware so far this week? See which towns got the most rainfall

Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
·1 min read

It's been a wet, rainy week for Delaware, with some parts of the state getting upward of 4 inches of precipitation.

But just how much rain did the First State get in the past three days?

Here's a breakdown of total rainfall from Monday to Wednesday, as reported by the Delaware Environmental Observing System. For cities in which two reporting stations exist, the average has been taken.

New Castle County rainfall totals

  • Blackbird - 3.7 inches

  • Claymont - 3.8 inches

  • Glasgow - 3.7 inches

  • Greenville - 4 inches

  • Hockessin - 4 inches

  • Newark - 3.8 inches

  • New Castle - 3.8 inches

  • Port Penn - 3.1 inches

  • Townsend - 3.6 inches

  • Wilmington - 3.8 inches

  • White Clay Creek - 3.7 inches

Kent County rainfall totals

  • Dover - 3.5 inches

  • Frederica - 3.2 inches

  • Harrington - 2.5 inches

  • Smyrna - 3.3 inches

  • Woodside - 3.2 inches

Ready for Monday?: A total solar eclipse will occur on April 8. All the info on path, time and solar glasses

Sussex County rainfall totals

  • Bethany Beach - 0.6 inches

  • Bridgeville - 1.4 inches

  • Dagsboro - 0.7 inches

  • Delmar - 0.6 inches

  • Ellendale - 1.9 inches

  • Georgetown - 0.8 inches

  • Laurel - 0.8 inches

  • Lewes - 1.2 inches

  • Milford - 1.6 inches

  • Rehoboth Beach - 1 inch

  • Seaford - 1.2 inches

  • Stockley - 0.6 inches

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on X at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How many inches of rain have fallen in Delaware? Here are the totals