How much rain has fallen in Delaware so far this week? See which towns got the most rainfall

It's been a wet, rainy week for Delaware, with some parts of the state getting upward of 4 inches of precipitation.

But just how much rain did the First State get in the past three days?

Here's a breakdown of total rainfall from Monday to Wednesday, as reported by the Delaware Environmental Observing System. For cities in which two reporting stations exist, the average has been taken.

New Castle County rainfall totals

Blackbird - 3.7 inches

Claymont - 3.8 inches

Glasgow - 3.7 inches

Greenville - 4 inches

Hockessin - 4 inches

Newark - 3.8 inches

New Castle - 3.8 inches

Port Penn - 3.1 inches

Townsend - 3.6 inches

Wilmington - 3.8 inches

White Clay Creek - 3.7 inches

Kent County rainfall totals

Dover - 3.5 inches

Frederica - 3.2 inches

Harrington - 2.5 inches

Smyrna - 3.3 inches

Woodside - 3.2 inches

Sussex County rainfall totals

Bethany Beach - 0.6 inches

Bridgeville - 1.4 inches

Dagsboro - 0.7 inches

Delmar - 0.6 inches

Ellendale - 1.9 inches

Georgetown - 0.8 inches

Laurel - 0.8 inches

Lewes - 1.2 inches

Milford - 1.6 inches

Rehoboth Beach - 1 inch

Seaford - 1.2 inches

Stockley - 0.6 inches

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on X at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How many inches of rain have fallen in Delaware? Here are the totals