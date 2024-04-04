How much rain has fallen in Delaware so far this week? See which towns got the most rainfall
It's been a wet, rainy week for Delaware, with some parts of the state getting upward of 4 inches of precipitation.
But just how much rain did the First State get in the past three days?
Here's a breakdown of total rainfall from Monday to Wednesday, as reported by the Delaware Environmental Observing System. For cities in which two reporting stations exist, the average has been taken.
New Castle County rainfall totals
Blackbird - 3.7 inches
Claymont - 3.8 inches
Glasgow - 3.7 inches
Greenville - 4 inches
Hockessin - 4 inches
Newark - 3.8 inches
New Castle - 3.8 inches
Port Penn - 3.1 inches
Townsend - 3.6 inches
Wilmington - 3.8 inches
White Clay Creek - 3.7 inches
Kent County rainfall totals
Dover - 3.5 inches
Frederica - 3.2 inches
Harrington - 2.5 inches
Smyrna - 3.3 inches
Woodside - 3.2 inches
Sussex County rainfall totals
Bethany Beach - 0.6 inches
Bridgeville - 1.4 inches
Dagsboro - 0.7 inches
Delmar - 0.6 inches
Ellendale - 1.9 inches
Georgetown - 0.8 inches
Laurel - 0.8 inches
Lewes - 1.2 inches
Milford - 1.6 inches
Rehoboth Beach - 1 inch
Seaford - 1.2 inches
Stockley - 0.6 inches
