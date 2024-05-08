How much did it rain in Wisconsin on Tuesday?

A pedestrian makes their way through the cold rain and snow along North Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Milwaukee and southern Wisconsin are entering the third consecutive day of widespread rain and snowfall. Dry weather is expected over the weekend, with partly sunny skies Friday and a sunny Saturday.

Showers through Wisconsin late Tuesday resulted in more than an inch of rain in Milwaukee, and close to a half inch in other places across the state.

Widespread showers are anticipated Wednesday evening through Thursday, however severe weather is not expected, according to the National Weather Service. Off and on again rain will continue through the late week, but the NWS doesn't expect a washout.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be near 69 with a wind of five to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is also looking into whether a tornado touched down in Walworth county, said Ben Miller, a meteoroglist at the local NWS office.

How much did it rain in Milwaukee, Madison and other Wisconsin cities on Tuesday night?

Here are the most recent Wisconsin rain totals, according to the NWS.

Madison: 0.67 inches

Milwaukee : 1.22 inches

Racine: 1.08 inches

Kenosha: 1.23 inches

La Crosse: .30 inches

Green Bay .79 inches

Oshkosh: .82 inches

Wisconsin weather radar

Wisconsin Weather Warnings

