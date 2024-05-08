How much did it rain in Wisconsin on Tuesday?
Showers through Wisconsin late Tuesday resulted in more than an inch of rain in Milwaukee, and close to a half inch in other places across the state.
Widespread showers are anticipated Wednesday evening through Thursday, however severe weather is not expected, according to the National Weather Service. Off and on again rain will continue through the late week, but the NWS doesn't expect a washout.
Highs on Wednesday are expected to be near 69 with a wind of five to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service is also looking into whether a tornado touched down in Walworth county, said Ben Miller, a meteoroglist at the local NWS office.
How much did it rain in Milwaukee, Madison and other Wisconsin cities on Tuesday night?
Here are the most recent Wisconsin rain totals, according to the NWS.
Madison: 0.67 inches
Milwaukee: 1.22 inches
Racine: 1.08 inches
Kenosha: 1.23 inches
La Crosse: .30 inches
Green Bay .79 inches
Oshkosh: .82 inches
Wisconsin weather radar
Wisconsin Weather Warnings
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much did it rain in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday?