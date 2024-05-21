How much did it rain in Wisconsin on Monday?

Showers fell across Wisconsin on Monday, May 20 resulting in more than an inch of rain in Milwaukee, while other areas across the state weren't close to an inch of rain.

More severe rainstorms are expected to move in Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight, said Michaela Heerean, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

"Today is the big day, the rain will produce half an inch to an inch of rain," she added.

Winds are expected to be between 15 to 20 mph, but due to the widespread showers it will increase to 60 to 70 mph. Other weather conditions will include hail, according to Heeren.

The National Weather Service also expects a slight risk of isolated tornadoes across the state of Wisconsin.

How much did it rain in Milwaukee, Madison and other Wisconsin cities on May 20?

Madison: 0.36

Milwaukee: 1.17

Racine: 1.59

Kenosha: 1.02

La Crosse: .33

Green Bay: .24

Oshkosh: .41

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much did it rain yesterday in Wisconsin?