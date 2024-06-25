How much did it rain in Wisconsin Monday and Tuesday?

Overnight thunderstorms Monday brought more rain to the Milwaukee area following a particularly stormy weekend that resulted in at least six confirmed tornadoes in the state.

Forecasts called for up to an inch of precipitation. Milwaukee didn't approach that total, but some surrounding communities got close.

Another round of thunderstorms was expected to hit southern Wisconsin in the early morning hours of Tuesday, with strong damaging winds the main concern, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

How much did it rain in Milwaukee, Waukesha counties on Monday?

Here's a rundown of rainfall totals across the Milwaukee area, according to NWS's volunteer monitoring service:

Kenosha: 0.08 inches

Milwaukee: 0.27 inches

Whitefish Bay: 0.38 inches

West Allis: 0.48 inches

Wauwatosa: 0.77 inches

Brown Deer: 0.78 inches

New Berlin: 0.89 inches

Waukesha: 1.07 inches

Pewaukee: 1.12 inches

Hartland: 1.23 inches

