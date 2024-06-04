How much did it rain in Wisconsin on Monday?

Heavy rain fell amidst thunderstorms throughout much of Wisconsin Monday afternoon and evening.

Milwaukee County received between 0.5 and 2.25 inches of rain, with the steepest rain totals coming out of the northwestern portion of the county.

Storm damage was reported last night in parts of south-central and central Wisconsin. Reports included downed branches in Fort Atkinson, downed trees and power lines in Fond du Lac, and uprooted trees and a tree falling on a car in southwestern Waukesha County, said local National Weather Service meteorologist Aidan Kuroksi.

Above-average daily rainfall throughout much of the state yesterday comes after a rainier-than-average spring that was among Milwaukee's top three wettest on record. The forecast indicates a chance of more rain and thunderstorms Tuesday.

Tyrianna Wright (left) and Cheyenne Shelby share an umbrella while walking through the rain while registering people to to vote in the Third Ward along North Broadway Street in Milwaukee on Monday, May 20, 2024.

How much did it rain in the Milwaukee area last night?

Here are the most recent rainfall totals for southeastern Wisconsin, according to the NWS volunteer monitoring service:

Mukwonago: 2.87 inches

Waukesha: 2.36 inches

Wauwatosa: 2.28 inches

Brown Deer: 2.16 inches

Menomonee Falls: 2.08 inches

Brookfield: 2.04 inches

Milwaukee: 1.78 inches

Fox Point: 1.7 inches

River Hills: 1.68 inches

Glendale: 1.63 inches

Hartford: 1.61 inches

West Bend: 1.56 inches

Cedarburg: 1.51 inches

Pewaukee: 1.36 inches

Port Washington: 1.36 inches

Jackson: 1.33 inches

Greendale: 1.3 inches

Will it rain in Milwaukee again Tuesday?

Additional rain and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and night across southern Wisconsin. NWS predicts less than 0.5 inches of rainfall in most areas, though more is possible, with rain chances being highest between 9 p.m. and midnight.

In the Milwaukee area, today's storms are expected to be more isolated and scattered than yesterday with weaker winds, Kuroksi said. In other areas of the state, NWS says strong storms are possible, with wind gusts as the "main threat." Flooding could also be a concern.

"Additional rainfall will pose a localized flood concern IF (sic) storms move over the same areas, though most locations should only see a half inch or less," the weather service shared on social media. "The flood risk will be highest for those locations that saw the most rainfall on Monday."

Wisconsin weather radar

Wisconsin weather warnings

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much did it rain last night in Milwaukee and Wisconsin?