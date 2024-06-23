How much did it rain in Wisconsin, Milwaukee on Saturday?

The storms that moved through Wisconsin Saturday night — which included tornadoes in some areas of southern Wisconsin — brought heavy rain totals in much of the state.

Here's a rundown of the most recent rainfall totals from Saturday and Sunday in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service volunteer monitoring service:

How much did it rain in the Milwaukee area?

Milwaukee: 1.1 to 1.6 inches

Whitefish Bay: 1.6 inches

Wauwatosa: 1.7 inches

West Allis: 1 inch

Cudahy: 0.8 inch

Greendale: 1.33 inches

New Berlin: 1.07 inches

Muskego: 1.18 inches

Waukesha: 2.5 inches

Oconomowoc: 4.16 inches

Hartland: 1.9 inches

Menomonee Falls: 2.1 inches

Mequon: 2.5 inches

Cedarburg: 1.2 inches

How much did it rain in Wisconsin?

Madison: 1.17 to 2.84 inches

Sun Prairie: 4.14 inches

Watertown: 3.14 inches

Janesville: 2.91 inches

Beloit: 3.8 inches

Portage: 5.11 inches

La Crosse: 1.42 inches

Eau Claire: 2.08 inches

Wausau: 3.40 inches

Plover: 2.21 inches

Fond du Lac: 3.18 inches

Oshkosh: 3.11 inches

Sheboygan: 2.76 inches

Manitowoc: 3.53 inches

Appleton: 2.03 inches

Green Bay: 1.62 inches

Sister Bay: 1.8 inches

Racine: 1.08 inches

Kenosha: 1.64 inches

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are rainfall totals in Wisconsin, Milwaukee on Saturday