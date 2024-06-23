How much did it rain in Wisconsin, Milwaukee on Saturday?
The storms that moved through Wisconsin Saturday night — which included tornadoes in some areas of southern Wisconsin — brought heavy rain totals in much of the state.
Here's a rundown of the most recent rainfall totals from Saturday and Sunday in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service volunteer monitoring service:
How much did it rain in the Milwaukee area?
Milwaukee: 1.1 to 1.6 inches
Whitefish Bay: 1.6 inches
Wauwatosa: 1.7 inches
West Allis: 1 inch
Cudahy: 0.8 inch
Greendale: 1.33 inches
New Berlin: 1.07 inches
Muskego: 1.18 inches
Waukesha: 2.5 inches
Oconomowoc: 4.16 inches
Hartland: 1.9 inches
Menomonee Falls: 2.1 inches
Mequon: 2.5 inches
Cedarburg: 1.2 inches
How much did it rain in Wisconsin?
Madison: 1.17 to 2.84 inches
Sun Prairie: 4.14 inches
Watertown: 3.14 inches
Janesville: 2.91 inches
Beloit: 3.8 inches
Portage: 5.11 inches
La Crosse: 1.42 inches
Eau Claire: 2.08 inches
Wausau: 3.40 inches
Plover: 2.21 inches
Fond du Lac: 3.18 inches
Oshkosh: 3.11 inches
Sheboygan: 2.76 inches
Manitowoc: 3.53 inches
Appleton: 2.03 inches
Green Bay: 1.62 inches
Sister Bay: 1.8 inches
Racine: 1.08 inches
Kenosha: 1.64 inches
