How much did it rain in Wisconsin on Friday night?

Heavy rain occurred throughout Wisconsin from Friday evening into early Saturday.

Milwaukee County received between 0.46 to about 1.5 inches of rain. The city of Cudahy recorded about 0.46 inches of rainfall, while Wauwatosa further west recorded a steeper total of 1.49 inches.

Waukesha County received more rainfall, an average between 1-2 inches. Some cities such as Oconomowoc and Delafield experienced torrential downpour, recording more than three inches of rain.

Areas around Milwaukee County experienced varying degrees of rainfall. Here are some recent ones, according to CoCoRaHS Mapping System:

Oconomowoc: 3.68 inches

Pewaukee: 2.46 inches

Waukesha: 2.30 inches

Sussex: 1.78 inches

Whitefish Bay: 1.21 inches

Jefferson: 1.17 inches

West Bend: 0.93 inches

Racine: 0.69 inches

Milwaukee: 0.79 inches

New Berlin 0.57 inches

Cudahy: 0.46 inches

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much did it rain in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last night?