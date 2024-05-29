How much did it rain Tuesday in Milwaukee?

Strong late afternoon and evening storms on Tuesday poured 1.75 inches of rain on Milwaukee, with other parts of the state seeing up to 2 inches.

The storm system moved across the state from northwest to southeast, dumping the largest amounts on southeast Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. Areas south of Milwaukee received the largest totals, with more than 2 inches falling in Kenosha. Other parts of the state saw less than a quarter inch.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will occur through early evening, with the most intense storms near the lakeshore until 6 PM. Look for decreasing coverage this evening. Heavy Rain, gusty winds to 40 mph and hail to the size of peas will be possible. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/vzX8vYLV6Z — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 28, 2024

The higher rain amounts near Lake Michigan are mostly credited to a lake breeze effect, or temperature differences between the lake and land, which created conditions for thunderstorms to develop along the shoreline, said Andrew Quigley, a meteorologist at the Milwaukee-Sullivan office of the NWS.

“Yesterday we had the right ingredients of thunderstorms along the area … all the way down the (Interstate 43) corridor,” he said.

Beyond the rainfall, the system resulted in the NWS issuing late afternoon severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for the southern and western Milwaukee area, with small hail and heavy winds.

How much did it rain in Milwaukee, Madison and other Wisconsin cities on May 28?

Madison: 0.23 inches

Milwaukee: 1.75 inches

Racine: 1.01 inches

Kenosha: 2.08 inches

La Crosse: 0.54 inches

Green Bay: 0.53 inches

Oshkosh: 0.09 inches

Milwaukee forecast

After a very rainy month, Milwaukee and much of Wisconsin should get a temporary reprieve this weekend.

Dry weather expected through day Friday with shower chances increasing by Friday night. Best shower/storm chances are Saturday. Otherwise temps will increase through the weekend, though some patchy frost is possible tonight. #wiwx #swiwx pic.twitter.com/MLArKQT0p1 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 29, 2024

The NWS forecasts Wednesday and Thursday to be mostly sunny and without precipitation. Temperatures are forecast to fair, with highs Wednesday in the high 50s to 60s and Thursday’s highs reaching mid-60s to low-70s.

However, the weekend may not follow suit. The NWS currently forecasts slight chances of Friday evening rain and higher chances of a storm on Saturday, with temperatures trickling up through the weekend as well.

Wisconsin weather radar

Wisconsin weather warnings

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee, southeastern Wisconsin get heaviest rainfall on Tuesday