How much did Marshfield pay its employees in 2023? We have the entire payroll

MARSHFIELD − The town paid its school and municipal employees nearly $75 million in 2023, a $2.5 million increase over 2022.

Most of that increase came from the schools' side, which had twice as many people on its payroll compared to the municipal side. Pay raises for employees under contract contributed to the increase.

The payroll included regular pay, overtime and other pay, which can include things such as shift differentials or training certification, Town Administrator Michael Maresco said.

“Our town is no different than any other town,” Maresco said, referring to the reason for the pay increases.

More than 1,500 people were on the payroll in Marshfield, which has about 25,000 year-round residents and 40,000 during the summer.

Overtime pay on the town side accounted for 11% of the total salaries paid in 2023. The police department had the most overtime of any department.

“We have to have shifts filled,” Maresco said. “We can’t operate without police and we can’t operate without fire and we can’t operate without ambulance.”

He noted a trend in younger workers choosing not to take overtime shifts. That leaves older workers, with longer tenures and therefore higher pay rates, to take on these shifts, driving up overtime costs, he said.

Who were Marshfield's top-paid employees?

Here are Marshfield's highest-paid employees for 2023. Totals include salaries, overtime and other pay.

Police Lt. Arthur Shaw, $282,317 Police Capt. Michael McDonough, $279,252 Police Chief Phillip Tavares, $277,110 Police Lt. Steven Marcolini, $230,140 Fire Capt. William Shields, $229,004 School Superintendent Jeffrey Granatino, $219,915 Police Lt. William Sullivan, $214,495 Town Administrator Michael Maresco, $212,722 Police Lt. Christoph Jones, $200,795 Police Sgt. Stephen Mulligan, $196,188

Tavares had the highest regular pay at $239,956, followed by Granatino at $217,255 and Maresco at $196,761.

Which department was compensated the most?

The Marshfield Police Department was paid the most out of all the town’s departments. Its 56 members received more than $7.25 million in 2023.

The second-highest paid department was the fire department with 56 members receiving more than $6.3 million.

The town’s 20-person water department was paid $1.32 million.

The police department led in overtime pay. How much did it receive?

The police department also received the most overtime pay, a little over $1 million. That’s more than one-third of the overtime paid last year to municipal and school employees.

Among the 1,010 people on the school payroll, $222,112 was paid in overtime.

How many employees received more than $100,000 in regular pay?

Based on regular pay, and excluding overtime or other pay, 122 town and school employees each made over $100,000. Nine received over $150,000 in regular pay and two received over $200,000.

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Here's which Marshfield employees made the most money in 2023