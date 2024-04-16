How much did Chiefs, Royals spend ahead of stadium sales tax vote?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re learning more about how much the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals spent ahead of the stadium sales tax vote that failed earlier this month.

In a filing with the State of Missouri Monday, the campaign to keep the Chiefs and Royals spent $5.7 million. The two teams chipped in a combined $3 million of the total.

On April 2, Jackson County voters overwhelmingly rejected the effort to institute a sales tax to bring the Royals downtown and renovate Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs.

Much of the effort to support a “Yes” vote went to political consulting firms like “Dewey Square Group” and “Axiom Strategies.”

Ad buys on the “Yes” side cost nearly $500,000.

Meanwhile groups in the “No” vote spent about $75,000 on TV ads.

