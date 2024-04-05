How much cloud cover can Illinois expect during the solar eclipse? Check latest forecast

After cold, frosty weather, as well as several rainy and stormy days, the forecast is looking sunny and warmer for Monday’s solar eclipse in the metro-east and southern Illinois.

Monday will bring the first total eclipse visible in Illinois since 2017, and you’ll have to wait a long time to see another after this year’s. A 2045 eclipse will be visible in totality in Missouri, NBC reported.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth and completely blocks the face of the sun, according to NASA, while a partial eclipse happens when the sun, moon and Earth are not perfectly aligned while the moon passes through.

Belleville and St. Louis will see a partial eclipse with maximum sun coverage around 99%, while Centralia, Red Bud and Carbondale are in the path of totality.

The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024.

It’s unsafe to look directly into the sun, and the only time you don’t risk permanent vision loss is during the brief total phase of a solar eclipse, NASA reports.

Because the eclipse will only be partial in Belleville and there will be no point where the sun’s light is entirely obscured by the moon, it will not be safe to look straight at the 2024 solar eclipse without proper eye protection at any point within the city.

“Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury,” NASA’s website reads.

IDOT warns of ‘heavy' traffic across Illinois for total solar eclipse; crowds of up to 200,000 in path of totality https://t.co/GZBmZT7c6s — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) March 28, 2024

You’ll need special “eclipse glasses” to safely view Monday’s event, as regular sunglasses are not nearly dark enough to protect your eyes.

Bob Baer, specialist at the School of Physics and Applied Physics and co-chairperson, Southern Illinois Eclipse 2017-24 Steering Committee at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, told the News-Democrat in February he recommends people be careful to avoid purchasing fake glasses.

Baer says to consider buying eclipse glasses from Rainbow Symphony, American Paper Optics or DayStar Filters to avoid ending up with a fake pair. You can also get free eclipse glasses from the St. Louis Public Library and at some eclipse viewing events.

Several local cities will hold eclipse events, including Belleville, East St. Louis, Carbondale, Rend Lake and St. Louis.

April 8 solar eclipse forecast for Illinois locales

Here’s what to know about the temperature and cloud cover forecast for Monday afternoon.

Information is current as of Friday, and Patrick Walsh, meteorologist at the National Weather Service St. Louis office, told the News Democrat people should continue to check the forecast closer to the event.

“A caveat with this though is cloud cover is not particularly easy to forecast,” Walsh said.

Belleville should see an afternoon high in the mid-70s. It will be breezy and mostly sunny, with cloud coverage around 25% to 30% in the afternoon.

Red Bud should have a high around 78 degrees Fahrenheit Monday with cloud coverage around 25% to 30% in the afternoon. The morning will be clearer, with about 20% to 25% cloud coverage.

Centralia should see high temperatures around 76 degrees Monday with cloud coverage around 25% to 30% in the afternoon.

Carbondale should be warm and breezy Monday, with a high around 77 degrees. Cloud coverage is currently forecast to be 15% to 20% in the afternoon.

Illinois officials recommend residents make sure to use proper eye protection to view the eclipse and be aware of potentially high traffic Monday.