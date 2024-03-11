So much for checks and balances. Trump has the US Supreme Court on lockdown. | Letters

Editor's Note: From time to time, we reserve the letters column for a single topic that has stirred our readers. This time, it's the Supreme Court's handling of cases involving Donald Trump.

Supreme Court majority is activist

Once again, the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court started with the conclusion they wanted and made up arguments to support their decision. In the recent case regarding access to the Colorado ballot for Donald Trump, no justice disputed two lower-court findings that Trump was an insurrectionist, nor disputed that the 14th Amendment prevents anyone from office who “engaged in insurrection” who previously swore an oath of allegiance to the Constitution. Everyone agreed Congress can make an insurrectionist eligible again by a supermajority vote.

Even though each state has the right and responsibility to verify if candidates are eligible to hold office, the court's five conservative members made up new law from the bench. They required Congress make new regulations regarding members of Congress and the president, which is allowed by Section 5 of the amendment but not required. Why? To protect the very insurrectionist House and Senate members, the wives of the justices and Donald Trump. These five justices think most of us are dumb enough to accept this nonsense. And maybe they are right.

Daniel Spotts, Ocean Ridge

How Trump water will the court carry?

Last December, Special Counsel Jack Smith wanted the Supreme Court to take up the immunity case of Donald Trump. The court declined to take it at that time. Now the Supreme Court, three months later wants to hear the immunity legislation, even after a lower court decided that Mr. Trump was not immune from prosecution. But now the Supreme Court is stalling until April 22 to hear any arguments on this matter. The United States Supreme Court should change the name to "Donald J. Trump's Supreme Court."

Robert H Monz, West Palm Beach

Justices simply punted the Colorado case

It was no surprise that the entire court decided that a state couldn’t decide who can be on a ballot. However, to say the definition of insurrection must wait for Congress is either a fear for not leaving it to federal judiciary to carry out its obligation to interpret our Constitution, or it's bias toward Donald Trump. How can the Supreme Court not leave to itself the obligation of interpreting the14th Amendment with regard to insurrection? A bad ruling undermines the balance of powers and obligations of the court.

Rob Jacobs, West Palm Beach

Forget the court; it's up to voters

Donald Trump is seeking the presidency for the sole authority to remove all 91 indictments of his legal malfeasance without having to rely on the courts. Stop him at the polls. It's the only way left to save the Republic from becoming a Third-World nation controlled by an autocratic demagogue. The Supreme Court has been either bought, threatened and cowered beyond any hope of change. The Trump-appointed majority on the court has shown they have lost all credence by obeying his orders to delay hearings, putting a peaceful, uncontested '24 elections in jeopardy. Voters must seize the last legal and moral way left to stump Trump.

Harriet Pashman, Jupiter

