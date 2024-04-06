How much will burning a gloom at Zozobra cost you?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you ever wanted to burn an ex-lover’s poem or a bad report card, Zozobra officials have just the event for you. Old Man Gloom is set to burn on August 30 and event coordinators say you can upgrade your gloom submission this year with a picture of an ex, divorce papers, or maybe even a parking ticket.

Depending on where you want to place your gloom, the price changes. If you want to place a regular gloom at the base of Zozobra, it’s only $1. If you want to place a gloom where Zozobra’s heart is, that will be $15. For Zozobra’s hair, head, and mouth, it’ll cost $10. For his arms, $7. and for his belly, that’ll cost you $5. For custom glooms, you’ll have to pay extra for a photo or document. For more information, follow this link.

