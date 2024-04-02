How much 8 acres of land at Union Point sold for at auction

Part of the Union Point property will be sold in an online auction, one parcel is the old US Navy gym which housed the base museum. Monday April 1, 2024

WEYMOUTH — The online auction for three parcels of land at the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station has closed with winning bids totaling $3 million.

Auctioneers from McLaughlin & Co. held the online auction for the land, which is part of the 1,440-acre former air base in Weymouth, Rockland and Abington now called Union Point. The auction closed Sunday at 5 p.m.

The three lots, which were sold individually, were described by the company as "three prime development parcels with potential for apartments, hotel or mixed use." There was only one bid for each parcel of land.

The first parcel, known as the "Route 18 Site," totals 2.2 acres and sold for $500,000. Parcel two, known as the "Gym Site," has 3.5 acres and sold for $500,000. That site includes the Shea Fitness Center, which is the former Navy gymnasium. It later served as the Shea Field Naval Aviation Historical Museum.

Lastly, the third parcel, known as the "Trotter Road Site," has 2.1 acres and is next to the MBTA station. That parcel sold for $2 million.

Jim Young, land use administrator for the Southfield Redevelopment Authority, said the plots were owned by either Mosaic Lending Trust or Affinity Park Realty Trust, which are affiliates of Endeavor Capital. Young said he had no other details about the sale.

The redevelopment project at the former air base has been largely stalled since the Southfield Redevelopment Authority board of directors voted in January 2020 to name Brookfield Properties as the new master developer for Union Point.

Former master developer LStar was ousted in 2019 amid accusations of infighting and financial mismanagement.

Brookfield and Washington Capital, the firm that now owns much of the land, are now working to update the development plan for the site. Weymouth, Rockland and Abington last year all approved zoning changes that put much of Union Point into mixed-use zoning.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 8 acres of land at Union Point bought at auction