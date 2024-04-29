MU School of Pharmacy hosts doctoral hooding ceremony

Apr. 29—HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Marshall University School of Pharmacy hosted a hooding ceremony on Thursday at the Marshall Health Network Arena to celebrate the graduating class of 2024.

Sixty-two students, hailing from states as far away as California and Utah, graduated this month with their doctorate in pharmacy, including one student who will also receive her master's degree in business administration.

The keynote speaker was Jeffrey Foreman, R.Ph., CEO of Basic Home Infusion, LLC (BHI) where he is responsible for the company's growth and strategic focus. Foreman has more than 30 years of extensive pharmacy and pharmaceutical experience He is a graduate of Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan.