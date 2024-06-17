MU hazing cases end with final defendant's case dismissed after pledge dad's plea

A University of Missouri banner is taken down as a storm rolls over the Phi Gamma Delta house during the fraternity's move-out day Oct. 24, 2021. Five days prior a fraternity pledge Danny Santulli was hazed, forced to drink a bottle of vodka, leading to alcohol poisoning and brain damage.

The dropping of charges in one final University of Missouri hazing case brings an end to at least two years of hearings, trial delays and pleas from the 11 criminally charged after the alcohol poisoning of Danny Santulli on Oct. 19, 2021, at the now closed Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on the MU campus.

Benjamin Karl was to have a hearing Monday, but felony hazing charges were dropped Thursday by Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Nick Komoroski. This follows charges dismissed against other hazing defendants Samuel Lane, John O'Neill and Benjamin Parres after Santulli's "pledge dad" Ryan Delanty pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges last month.

Terms of Karl's case dismissal were not known by time of publication.

Inquiries seeking to confirm dismissal were sent to both the Karl's defense attorney Ben Faber and the Boone County Prosecutor's office. The Boone County circuit court provided confirmation of case dismissal.

Nearly two dozen civil lawsuits previously were settled. While four defendants had their cases dismissed, seven others, including Delanty, pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges where most had minimal jail time among other penalties.

Delanty was described in court documents as Santulli's "pledge dad" at the hazing event. Included in the documents was Delanty's text to a friend "my son is dead."

Delanty gave Santulli a full bottle of vodka, taped to his hands, which he was expected to drink.

Former University of Missouri Fiji pledge Daniel Santulli who suffered alcohol poisoning and brain damage after a hazing incident October 2021.

After collapsing and becoming unresponsive, Santulli was resuscitated by emergency room personnel at University of Missouri Hospital. The alcohol poisoning left Santulli with brain damage, unable to see, speak or walk. He is under constant care of his family at their home in Minnesota.

It's about time, said Santulli family attorney David Bianchi by phone during Delanty's guilty plea hearing in May.

"This is the first time Ryan Delanty has ever stepped up and admitted he's guilty of hazing and supplying alcohol to a minor," Bianchi said at the time. "At least he's finally admitting it. He deserves to be held accountable. This is a step in the right direction."

The remaining defendants should take note, he said prior to their cases being finalized.

"Nothing good comes from dragging this out and delaying justice," Bianchi said. The family is working hard and Santulli is making slow improvement, he added.

Danny Santulli was rushed to a Columbia hospital after he became unresponsive following a hazing event at a Phi Gamma Delta party at the University of Missouri October 2021. Santulli suffered brain damage from alcohol poisoning, and he remains blind and unable to walk or talk.

Criminal case results

Ryan Delanty, pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges, six months jail and six months home detention;

Samuel Gandhi, pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges, 15 days jail, two years unsupervised probation, among other plea deal terms;

Benjamin Karl, charges dropped after Delanty guilty plea;

Samuel Lane, charges dropped after Delanty guilty plea;

Samuel Morrison, pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges, two days jail, one year suspended sentence, two years unsupervised probation, among other plea deal terms;

Blake Morsovillo, pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges, two days jail, required drug and alcohol education program participation;

John O'Neill, charges dropped after Delanty plea;

Benjamin Parres, charges dropped after Delanty plea;

Harrison Reichman, pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges, 15 days jail, two years unsupervised probation, among other plea deal terms;

Thomas Schultz, pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges, 30 days jail, one year suspended sentence, two years unsupervised probation, among other plea deal terms;

Alec Wetzler, pleaded guilty to misdemeanors (did not originally face felony charge), two days jail, six month suspended sentence, two years unsupervised probation, $500 fine.

Roger McKinney, formerly of the Tribune, contributed. Portions of this story previously were published.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on X, formerly Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Final Mizzou hazing case dismissed, closing out Danny Santulli cases