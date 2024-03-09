MTSU police report no active threat after issuing ‘critical alert’ over armed suspect near campus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) community were urged to stay inside Saturday afternoon due to an armed individual near campus.

The MTSU Police Department issued a “critical alert” shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, saying the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was chasing an armed suspect in the area of Alumni Drive and City View Drive.

Authorities described the suspect as a male wearing a black hoodie and gray jeans.

Community members were urged to avoid the area or stay inside until further notice.

MTSU police told News 2 that Rutherford County deputies were performing a traffic stop when the suspect fled toward campus.

Then, just after 2:45 p.m., MTSU police reported that, after an extensive search, the suspect was believed to have left the area, saying, “There is currently no active threat to the MTSU campus. Resume normal activities.”

No additional details have been released about this situation.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

