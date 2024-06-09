MTSU Mondays: ‘Teach back’ program nets first signees; cadets commissioned

Mariah Hammermeister, front row center, participates in a signing event by Middle Tennessee State University and Bedford County Schools for students joining the university’s inaugural group of Tennessee Teach Back Initiative students on May 20, 2024, at Cascade High School in Bell Buckle, Tenn. Standing, top row from left, are Michelle Stevens, who heads the initiative from MTSU, and Tara Wallace, the initiative’s recruitment and engagement specialist. Sitting next to Hammermeister are Cade Hammermeister, left, her father, and Hilina Hammermeister, her mother.

Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Education recently signed on three of 25 students in the first group of Tennessee Teach Back Initiative Scholars this fall.

The college’s Center for Fairness, Justice and Equity center launched the initiative last spring with the support of the State Collaborative on Reforming Education, better known as SCORE, to recruit high school and transfer students from within high-needs, rural areas of the state and train them at the College of Education with costs covered and extra supports provided in exchange for their returning to teach in their local communities.

Since its launch, Michelle Stevens, center director, and her team have been working on recruitment and building out the initiative, also known as TTBI, including bringing on Tara Wallace as a recruitment and engagement specialist.

Abby Harris, front row center, participates in a signing event by Middle Tennessee State University and Bedford County Schools for students joining the university’s inaugural group of Tennessee Teach Back Initiative students on May 20, 2024, at Cascade High School in Bell Buckle, Tenn. Standing, top row from left, are Michelle Stevens, who heads the initiative from MTSU, and Tara Wallace, the initiative’s recruitment and engagement specialist. Sitting next to Harris are Shan Harris, left, her father, and Julie Harris, her mother.

Education Dean Neporcha Cone, Stevens and Wallace recently coordinated with Bedford County Schools to participate in a signing event at Cascade High School in Bell Buckle to recognize the district’s graduates starting the initiative this fall.

“The signing day was a significant marker to celebrate the partnership between Bedford County and the TTBI program,” Stevens said. “We are (also) excited to partner to support five scholars with last dollar scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year.”

Recent high school graduates Mariah Hammermeister, Abby Harris and Lantz Peoples made up the honorees.

“I was already planning on continuing my education at MTSU; TTBI just made it a whole lot easier,” said Hammermeister, whose father is an MTSU education alumnus. “The idea of being able to come back and teach where I was raised makes me less nervous honestly. I can get my first years of experience to help build my resume … and I'll be able to learn and grow with familiar people rather than a completely new staff.”

Harris said she was interested “because I thought it was a really great program to help bring teachers back into Bedford County, and I wanted to make sure that my college tuition was completely paid for. I am really close to my community in Bedford County. I am hoping to go back and teach there for a very long time because I am hoping to make an impact on those around me.”

Highlighting the multiple new and existing engagement opportunities in place to support their new TTBI students, Stevens noted that “16 of our 25 students will be living in our ‘Difference Makers Living and Learning Community.’”

Stevens said with their group of 25 students set for this fall — far exceeding their original goal of 10 — applications are closed for this upcoming school year, but they will start accepting applications for the 2025-26 TTBI school year group starting this August. Those interested can learn more at https://education.mtsu.edu/tennessee-teach-back-initiative/.

Military Science commissions new leaders as 2nd lieutenants

Six former Middle Tennessee State University ROTC cadets in the Military Science program listen during the special ceremony where they were commissioned as second lieutenants in various branches of the U.S. Army. The newly commissioned officers include Jonathan Cordine, Jacob Dobbs, Sebastien Kernisant, Braedon “Scotty” McGinnis, Alex Piacenti and Zachary Steinke. The ceremony occurred May 3 in the Tom H. Jackson Building’s Cantrell Hall on the MTSU campus in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Six Middle Tennessee State University ROTC cadets in the Military Science program are on their way to new military assignments after being commissioned as second lieutenants.

With department chair and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Arlin Wilsher presiding and administering the Army Oath and alumnus and guest speaker Lt. Col. Richard Stackpole, of Shelbyville, providing an inspirational sendoff, the six celebrated with family and friends during the university’s spring commissioning ceremony.

Commissioning ceremonies are a formal event celebrating cadets moving forward in their military journeys. They include the swearing-in by a military leader, pinning by family member and first salute from family or friends. They graduated in May 3-4 ceremonies held in Murphy Center.

Those commissioned included:

• Jonathan Cordine, of Nashville, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and will report to Fort Moore, Georgia, this month to begin the Basic Officer Leader Course.

• Jacob Dobbs, of Blaine, who earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace (professional pilot) and will be reserve forces duty in the aviation branch of the Tennessee Army National Guard.

• Sebastien Kernisant, of Murfreesboro, who earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and will be active duty in the armor branch. After attending Camp Cadre at Fort Knox, Kentucky, he will report to Fort Moore in August for the Basic Officer Leader Course.

• Braedon “Scotty” McGinnis, of Thompson’s Station, who earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace (pro pilot) and will be reserve forces duty in the Quartermaster Branch of the Tennessee National Guard.

• Alex Piacenti, of Clarksville, who earned a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and will be active duty in the chemical branch. He began the Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri in May.

• Zachary Steinke, of Mt. Juliet, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and will be active duty in the Infantry Branch. He will report to Fort Moore, Georgia, in June to begin the Basic Officer Leader Course.

