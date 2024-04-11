MTSU Mondays: Equestrians excel, supply chain summit, financial literacy keynote

Here's the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University.

Jordan Martin, riding a horse named Oliver Herrin, competes during the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association Western Semi-Finals March 22-23 at the Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Martin, a junior horse science major from Murfreesboro, enjoyed a hugely successful event, earning overall High Point honors for Zone 5 Region 1, Reserve Champion in Individual Horsemanship and third- and fourth-place finishes in other team and individual events, qualifying her for IHSA Nationals in May.

Winning the recent Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association Western Semi-Finals means the Middle Tennessee State University equestrian team and seven individual riders are headed back to the IHSA Nationals.

Looking to defend their 2023 national championship, the Blue Raider riders, with 40 total points, finished eight points ahead of the second-place Midway University in the semifinals, and comfortably ahead of the other 20 challengers in the competition held in late March at MTSU’s Tennessee Livestock Center.

The Western Semi-Finals represent the final step for IHSA Western teams and individuals on their quest to compete at nationals May 3-5 at Tryon International in Mill Spring, North Carolina. MTSU was one of three universities hosting semifinals, sponsored by the National Reining Horse Association, with the top four teams and top four individual riders in each class advancing to nationals.

From left, Middle Tennessee State University equestrian team coach Ariel Higgins, riders Jordan Martin, Mackenzie Latimer, Simone Allen, Sadio Barnes, Monica Braunwalder and coach Andrea Rego are shown with their ribbons, first-place plaque and top eight finishers’ standings board after winning the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association Western Semi-Finals March 22-23 at the Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The team and seven individual riders qualified for the IHSA Nationals in Tryon, N.C., in early May, where they will defend the national championship the Blue Raider riders won in 2023.

“The honor and difficulty of making it to nationals does not escape,” said coach Ariel Higgins. “The goal is always just to make it there, because that is a huge accomplishment in and of itself.

“Last year’s success is something we are all so proud of, but we know it is not guaranteed again and we have to continue to work hard for the chance to do it again. I am most proud of the entire team’s outstanding efforts in hosting such an organized and quality event. Winning and getting an individual in every division was just icing on the cake.”

Higgins added that it has been “a longtime goal to have a rider qualified in every division, plus have a team qualified for nationals. This year, we are in that position. It is an exciting honor and though we will be extremely busy, we are so excited for the opportunity to represent MTSU.”

Go to mtsunews.com for more details and to see individual rider results.

Midsouth Supply Chain Summit explores world of logistics, careers

Mike Honious, president and CEO, Geodis Americas.

A phrase that became ubiquitous during the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic — supply chain — takes center stage soon as the Jones College of Business’ Department of Management at Middle Tennessee State University hosts the 2024 Midsouth Supply Chain Summit on April 11.

A full day of activities is on tap from 9:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the summit’s location at Keathley University Center, 1524 Military Memorial. Free and open to the public, the summit will feature a variety of sessions on topics such as international transportation, professional etiquette and resume building, women in supply chain, networking and more.

Registration for the event is open until April 10 and can be done online at mtsu.edu/supplychainsummit.

Mike Honious, president and CEO of transportation and logistics company Geodis Americas region, will give the keynote at 9:45 a.m. Honious oversees Geodis in Americas’ expansive operations, including 20,000 employees and more than 280 locations, and will share insights from his extensive experience.

“Share ideas, forge new partnerships, and build lasting relationships that will enrich and propel your career forward,” said Richard Tarpey, assistant professor in the supply chain management program. “The topics presented at this summit are not limited to supply chain, as leadership, technology, and international networks are critical in all aspects of business.”

Read the full story and learn more at mtsunews.com.

Financial Literacy Month features keynote, scholarships, more

Michael "Bootcamp" Thomas, guest speaker, Financial Literacy Month 2024.

To assist with emphasizing the importance of financial planning, MTSU Financial Literacy Month keynote speaker Michael “Bootcamp” Thomas will visit campus for a free public talk from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the Tennessee Ballroom of the James Union Building, 516 Alma Mater Drive.

A U.S. Army veteran, previously licensed financial advisor, retired battalion chief, and a certified John Maxwell speaker, trainer and coach, Thomas will share his story and outlines a plan that you can use to achieve success. He is author of the book “Financial Literacy Boot Camp for Teens and Young Adults.”

“It is surprising how little households devote to their savings,” said Stuart Fowler, associate professor and chair of the MTSU Department of Economics and Finance. “A 2020 Board of Governors report found that over one-fourth of households have no retirement savings. And more than 6 in 10 of those not yet retired felt that their retirement savings were NOT on track.”

Thomas’ talk is free and open to the public. Meanwhile, MTSU will be awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships to undergraduate students based on participation and submitted video. Visit mtsunews.com for the full story or visit mtsu.edu/TNFinLit for the schedule of activities.

