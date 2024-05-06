MTSU Mondays: $54M upgrade to historic buildings; drug take back nets 76.5 pounds

Here's the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University.

These artist renderings show the exteriors of Kirksey Old Main, top, and Rutledge Hall — two of the university’s five original buildings — following a $54.3 million renovation project to upgrade both buildings, which will transform Rutledge from a dormitory to an academic building housing the University Studies Department while KOM will still house the Mathematics, Computer Science, and Data Science departments within the College of Basic and Applied Sciences. Announced Wednesday, April 24, from the steps of KOM, the project begins in mid-May with expected completion by summer 2026.

Two of Middle Tennessee State University’s original five buildings are getting a significant upgrade through a $54.3 million renovation project of Kirksey Old Main and Rutledge Hall.

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee was joined by other university leaders recently announced the upcoming construction project that is scheduled to begin in mid-May with an expected completion by the summer of 2026.

“This is the most ambitious and extensive effort of its kind in the history of our university, and it will preserve these symbols of our institution for many more generations,” McPhee said on the steps of Kirksey, known affectionately in the Blue Raider community as “KOM,” the first building on the campus founded in 1911 as Middle Tennessee State Normal School.

Upon completion, Rutledge Hall will transform from a dormitory to an academic building that houses the University Studies Department, which will relocate from KOM, while Kirksey Old Main will continue to be home to the Mathematics, Computer Science, and Data Science departments within the College of Basic and Applied Sciences.

“This project, more than any other since I’ve been at MTSU, seems like a bridge from MTSU’s origins to its future,” said Greg Van Patten, dean of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences. “In renovating the original main building on the campus, we are providing a new home for these programs.”

McPhee noted that the project “will restore KOM to its former glory” by returning blocked-up windows to the original auditorium, exposing original steel trusses, restoring hardwood floors, and creating a new lobby to provide accessible entry.

Additionally, the Midgett Building, an addition to KOM that once contained the College of Business, will be razed to make way for a new north lobby addition.

“(KOM) has served many roles on our campus, beginning with housing our administrative offices, classrooms, and academic facilities since our days as a teacher's college. Its neoclassical architectural style, symmetrical design, columns and grand entrance have made it an iconic symbol of our university,” McPhee said.

Meanwhile, Rutledge will receive an expanded lobby addition and new interior stairs through renovation work that “preserves the original character of Rutledge while accommodating the needs of a modern educational environment,” McPhee said.

Matthew Duncan, University Studies Department chair and an associate professor, said the project puts the department under one roof and gives faculty and staff “a consistent teaching experience, modernized technology, and spaces for adaptive learning.”

“For the students, a building that houses our department means that our courses, faculty, and labs are all located in the same place, which is critical for student support,” Duncan continued. “It also means collaborative learning spaces for research and studying near their faculty, and it means classroom spaces that fit the needs of our students.”

The project’s designer is Anecdote Architectural Experiences while the contractor is Messer Construction Co., both under the guidance of the university’s Campus Planning Department.

University officials collect 76.5 pounds, 60 vapes during Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Chipper Smith, left, senior project coordinator in the Middle Tennessee State University Office of Prevention Science and Recovery, and MTSU Pharmacist Tabby Ragland are shown with a portion of nearly 77 pounds of medications collected Wednesday, April 24, during the spring Prescription Drug Take-Back Day held near the Campus Pharmacy drive-thru outside the Health, Wellness and Recreation Center on Blue Raider Drive in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The drive included collecting 60 vapes.

MTSU officials collected nearly 76.5 pounds of medications during the recent spring Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on campus as part of a national drive.

The public contributed 76.5 pounds, said Tabby Ragland, a pharmacist in the MTSU Pharmacy. This included 41.8 pounds of over-the-counter drugs, 32.2 pounds of prescription medications, and 3.5 pounds of controlled substances. They also collected 60 vapes.

The event, open to the campus community and public, is a partnership between Campus Pharmacy, University Police, and Student Health Services. It was held near the Campus Pharmacy drive-thru outside the Health, Wellness, and Recreation Center.

“It was a very successful event,” Ragland said. “We had lots of MTSU community members dropping off old and unused/expired medications as well as pet meds. It was the first time for us to collect vapes, but the goal was to get them disposed of correctly.”

The event, part of a national Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, aims to provide a safe, secure, and environmentally responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and trafficking of medications.

MTSU officials are planning a fall drug take-back day, with the date to be announced.

MTSU Mondays content is provided by submissions from MTSU News and Media Relations.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU Mondays: $54M upgrade to buildings; drug take back nets results