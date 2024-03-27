MTG: If Republicans Lose House Speakership, It’s Totally Not My Fault

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is attempting to stave off criticism of her recent effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, declaring that she wouldn’t be accepting any of the blame if the move ends in a legislative power flip between the two parties, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries claiming the seat. (Sneak peek: she will most definitely be handed most of the blame.)

Instead, Greene is trying to steer attention toward her Republican colleagues who have been resigning en masse over the last few months, citing complaints of Republican infighting and lack of competency. That includes Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher and Colorado Representative Ken Buck, whose dual resignations this month have left the conservative party with a scant one seat majority.

“It’s just a simple math. The more Republicans, like Mike Gallagher, that resign and leave early—guess what, that means we have less Republicans in the House,” Greene said Tuesday on Real America’s Voice. “So, every time a Mike Gallagher or a Ken Buck leaves early, that brings our numbers down and brings us dangerously closer to being in the minority.”

“It’s not Marjorie Taylor Greene that is saying the inconvenient truth and forcing everyone to wake up and realize that Republican voters are done with us doing this kind of crap that we did last week, and they are fed up with speakers of the House and Republicans and go out and campaign and make all these promises, and then turn around and stab their voters in the back,” Greene continued, slamming Johnson for finally following through on a core component of his job on Friday: passing a government spending package.



“I am not going to be responsible for Hakeem Jeffries being speaker of the House, I am not going to be responsible for a Democrat majority taking over our Republican majority, that lies squarely on the shoulders of these Republicans that are leaving early because they don’t have the intestinal fortitude to handle the real fight and the responsibility that comes with leadership at the end of our republic, when our country is nearly destroyed, and when our Constitution is being rammed through a paper shredder,” she added.

Greene then reiterated that she saw the motion to oust Johnson as little more than a “pink slip”—even though she admitted on Friday, shortly after filing it, that she will force a vote.

Holding Mike Johnson accountable isn’t going to give us a speaker Jeffries.



What’s going to give us a speaker Jeffries is selfish Republicans like Mike Gallagher leaving Congress early.



It’s simple math! pic.twitter.com/jS4xDdkpUP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 26, 2024