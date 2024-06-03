MTA's congestion pricing plan arrives in June. 5 burning questions about discounts, costs

Motorists who venture onto Manhattan streets at 60th and below get hit with a new toll come June 30.

That’s the day the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s new congestion pricing plan goes into effect, assuming legal challenges don’t interfere.

The MTA and Gov. Kathy Hochul have touted congestion pricing as a way to reduce traffic on the city’s busiest streets and clean the air, while nudging more commuters towards public transportation.

It’s expected to generate some $1 billion in tolls for the MTA, which continues to struggle with post-pandemic dips in ridership. Some 700,000 vehicles pass through the city’s Central Business District every day.

The MTA will host six public webinars beginning next week, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

For a schedule, go here.

And to watch an MTA video that explains congestion pricing, go here.

In the meantime, here are some answers to likely questions about the new plan.

How much will it cost me to drive into New York City?

That depends on the time of day you’re traveling and the type of vehicle you’re driving.

Passenger and small commercial vehicles with E-ZPass pay $15 during the peak period and $3.75 overnight. Peak period runs from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends. One charge per day.

Motorcycles pay $7.50 during the peak and $1.75 overnight. Trucks and buses $24 during the peak and $6 overnight. Large and multi-unit trucks $36 during the peak and $9 overnight.

For a full toll schedule, go here.

Are discounts available?

There will be discounts for emergency vehicles, buses and low-income drivers. And there will be exemption plans for the disabled as well as organizations that transport those with disabilities. For a full list, go to new.mta.info/tolls/congestion-relief-zone.

Where is the congestion pricing zone?

Local streets and avenues south of and including 60th Street. The FDR Drive, West Side Highway, and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel connections to West Street are excluded.

Bronx: Can Bronx commuters solve Metro-North's ridership woes? Railroad's leader is betting on it

Do drivers from the lower Hudson Valley get a break?

No.

But earlier this month, the MTA announced that residents of Orange and Rockland counties will get a 25% discount when they park at Metro-North’s North White Plains garage for Harlem Line trains into Grand Central Terminal.

The New York Waterways ferry from Haverstraw to Ossining approaches the dock in Haverstraw.

And for the first time, the railroad will offer weekend service on the Haverstraw-Ossining ferry, which links riders who live west of the Hudson River to Manhattan-bound trains.

Penn Station: Westchester, Bronx commuters could see faster transit with Penn Access Project. Here's how

The move came after lower Hudson Valley lawmakers complained their constituents were not being offered the 10% discount passengers who ride the commuter rails within the five boroughs of New York City have been promised.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day thinks it’s nice the MTA expanded ferry service to weekends but says service should be expanded on weekdays.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day greets well wishers before delivering the State of the County address at the Rockland County Health Complex in Pomona, March 26, 2024.

“Rockland County commuters have very few public transit options to the city, and the current ferry service’s extremely limited ‘peak only’ weekday schedule simply doesn’t work for folks who need to travel later in the morning, midday, early afternoon or later at night,” Day said this month.

And he said parking for residents should be free.

Riders: Metro-North's core riders have vanished, railroad wonders if they'll ever return

Are there legal challenges against congestion pricing?

Yes. Challenges by the state of New Jersey, trucking groups and others are pending.

In March, Rockland County sued the MTA in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The lawsuit claims the congestion pricing plan is an illegal tax that discriminates against some 4,000 Rockland County residents who commute into the Central Business District each day.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Congestion pricing: 5 burning questions about timing, cost, discounts