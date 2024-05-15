The MTA is hiring: Hundreds of jobs available in New York City on the agency’s website

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City was home to around 188,800 unemployed people in March, according to a report released by the New York Department of Labor last month. However, hundreds of open positions are available on the MTA’s websites, with new job listings being added almost daily.

The MTA’s career website has 517 active job listings, and not all of them are in the city. There are postings with openings all around the city, but the MTA is offering positions in Connecticut and White Plains and jobs with various locations, according to the website.

Positions are available within the different agencies inside the MTA; for example, a handful of positions are working with Bridges and Tunnels and over 100 positions are open at the MTA Headquarters. Along with agencies, you could filter by the type of job with categories from construction to legal, including jobs in “medical services.”

The MTA offers several benefits for its employees, including insurance, tuition reimbursement, transportation passes and even employee discounts, according to the MTA’s website.

For more information or for those looking to apply, you can learn more by visiting careers.mta.org.

