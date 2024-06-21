MTA bus drivers attacked in two separate incidents, cops say

Two MTA bus passengers assaulted their drivers in separate incidents, police said.

Cops on Friday released images of the two suspects in the hope someone recognizes them. One of the suspects was wearing a shirt reading “Even my feelings have feelings” when she attacked her bus driver, causing him to injure his knee, authorities said.

The most recent attack occurred June 7, when a passenger in a ski mask on a B6 bus started arguing with a 36-year-old woman driver as the bus lumbered past the corner of Ashford St. and Cozine Ave. in East New York, Brooklyn, cops said.

During the heated argument, the straphanger punched the bus driver in the face as the vehicle came to a stop and the doors opened.

The masked assailant ran off. No arrests have been made.

The bus driver suffered pain to her eyes and was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment, cops said.

The second attack happened in Harlem on April 9 when a disorderly straphanger tried to throw something at a 64-year-old driver as the city bus rolled past Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. and W. 143rd St. around 6:40 p.m.

The bus driver slammed his knee into the dashboard of the bus as he tried to dodge and suffered a minor injury, cops said. He was taken to Harlem Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who was sporting sunglasses and the “feelings” shirt, exited the bus and remained at large.

Cops are asking anyone with information regarding these two incidents to come forward. Calls can be made to NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.