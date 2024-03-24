Mt. Vernon man dies in collision with semi-truck

KSNF/KODE — A Mt. Vernon man is dead following an early morning crash with a semi-truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 1:00 a.m., Jordan Collier, 21, of Mt. Vernon, was exiting I-44 at Halltown.

That’s when they say he struck the back of a semi-truck parked on the shoulder of the off-ramp.

The driver of the semi, a 52-year-old Georgia man, was not injured in the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.