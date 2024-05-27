Mt. Trashmore visitors react to weekend deadly shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — “It’s a shame where the world is today. There’s no respect. I don’t understand,” said Frank Cassisa, a Mount Trashmore Park visitor just two days after a deadly shooting at the park.

On May 25, Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were shot at the park near the Summer Carnival. VBPD said the girl died at the hospital, and the man has serious injuries.

10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye went to Mt. Trashmore Monday morning to ask visitors about the weekend shooting.

“I’m very apologetic for the people that were shot, and even the little girl family that died. Very apologetic, but it’s the world we living in, said Joseph Herbert, a park visitor.

The shooting took place near the Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival in the 300 block of Edwin Drive.

VBPD said there was a fight at the carnival that was quickly broken up by off-duty deputies who were working security at the event.

Shortly afterwards, the fight started again in the Mt. Trashmore parking lot on Edwin Drive.

This happened around 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, several officers looked for evidence around a playground at Mt. Trashmore.

“It’s sad to see that, you know, coming to a park like this and people are supposed to come in and have a good time to see incidents happen like that,” said Eric Harrison, a park visitor.

The violence makes the 7th deadly shooting in the city this year. It’s the 3rd shooting where a child was killed.

10 On Your Side asked park goers if they are fearful attending community events or being in public spaces.

“For myself, no. For other people, I am. You be mindful. Look around all the time. Watch where you walk, who you talk to. And just have that attitude because, you know what? Not everybody’s you’re friend,” Cassisa said.

“You know, you got to be a little skeptical about coming places like that now. you know, because of what’s going on, you know, it’s a lot of shooting like senseless shootings out here,” Harrison said.

VBPD launched an evidence submission portal for people to submit videos or photos of anyone, or vehicles, that were involved in any fights/shootings or any other crimes at the Summer Carnival, as well as outside the venue in the parking lots.

