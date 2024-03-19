Mt. Pleasant Township man allowed to embrace his mother before being returned to jail on charges he tried to stab her to death

Mar. 18—The criminal case against a Mt. Pleasant Township man charged with the attempted homicide of his mother will continue even though she no longer wants to see her son jailed for the alleged attack, a Westmoreland County prosecutor said.

Judge Scott Mears allowed Kort Noel Eckman, 46, and his mother Rose, 78, to embrace in the courtroom at the conclusion of a hearing Monday where the judge ruled Kort Eckman will remain jailed without bond.

"We do have to look at what's best for the community, and there is a great risk to the community and Ms. Eckman. I have to be concerned for the community at large and her as well," Mears said.

Kort Noel Eckman is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment in connection with what police say was a knife attack against his mother Oct. 3 at their Armbrust-Hecla Road home.

Authorities said Rose Eckman was stabbed as many as 20 times and underwent emergency medical intervention because of her wounds. According to police, Kort Eckman claimed he believed his mother was a Nazi war criminal when he jumped atop her while she was in bed and and repeatedly stabbed her in the chest.

Police said Rose Eckman sustained multiple wounds and broken ribs.

Rose Eckman was able to escape to her vehicle, where she was later found and received medical treatment, police said.

According to records, police said Kort Eckman in 2021 was also accused of stabbing his mother in the back.

He appeared before Mears for a hearing Monday to ask that he be freed on nominal bond and return home to live with his mother as he awaits trial.

"His mother is in disagreement with the prosecution going forward," said Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli.

Iannamorelli told the judge the prosecution will continue and said Eckman should remain held without bond.

"We understand she is in a very tough position. I can only imagine how hard it is when you are the one person in between your son being incarcerated and second, to being woken up with that person pointing a knife at you," Iannamorelli said.

Rose Eckman, through her lawyer Matt Schimizzi, declined to comment when asked about her son's case.

Kort Eckman has been found competent to stand trial, according to Assistant Public Defender Wade Diedrich.

The judge said he will rule on Eckman's bail request at a later date and will consider ongoing evaluations as to his mental status. For now, Eckman will remain jailed without bond.

