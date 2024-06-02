Mt. Lebanon Police responding to incident involving barricaded person

Mt. Lebanon Police say they are responding to an incident involving a barricaded person.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 800 block of North Meadowcroft at around 7:30 p.m.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

