Mt. Lebanon Police responding to incident involving barricaded person
Mt. Lebanon Police say they are responding to an incident involving a barricaded person.
Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 800 block of North Meadowcroft at around 7:30 p.m.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
