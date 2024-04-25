Mt. Juliet traffic stop leads to arrest of convicted felon, recovery of stolen gun

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon was arrested in Mt. Juliet Wednesday, leading to the recovery of a stolen handgun.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said officers pulled a vehicle over for speeding on Lebanon Road near Highland Drive.

Officers arrested a 40-year-old Nashville man for the crime and recovered a handgun that was reported stolen out of Nashville in 2017.

No other information was released.

