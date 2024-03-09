Mt. Juliet police arrest 3 wanted people found in SUV filled with stolen merchandise

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people from Nashville who were already wanted for other crimes were taken into custody in Mt. Juliet Saturday afternoon following a retail theft.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the trio traveled from Nashville to Mt. Juliet, committed a “grab & run theft” at Old Navy, and fled in an SUV with stolen plates on Saturday, March 9.

However, after being alerted by the Guardian Shield program, authorities said they intercepted the suspects’ vehicle as it was leaving Mt. Juliet and discreetly tracked it until it re-entered the city via Central Pike.

A team of officers quickly detained the suspects. Meanwhile, police said they discovered a significant amount of stolen merchandise and a handgun inside the SUV.

While officials did not release the identities of the suspects who were arrested, they did offer the following descriptions:

A 30-year-old Nashville woman who had outstanding warrants for felony aggravated assault, felony theft in Brentwood, felony evading and theft in Sumner County, two felony thefts in Nashville, fraudulent use of credit card probation violation in Williamson County, and failure to appear for theft in Wilson County

A 21-year-old Nashville woman who was wanted in Nashville for failure to be booked on assault charges

A 27-year-old Nashville man who was wanted for simple assault in Georgia

According to authorities, all three suspects will be processed in the Wilson County Jail for their various warrants and crimes. Meanwhile, the stolen merchandise is set to be returned to Old Navy.

