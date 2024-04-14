Mt. Juliet officer finds 2 wanted people while performing traffic stop

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — What started as a Saturday afternoon traffic stop for a window tint violation turned into the discovery of two wanted individuals in Mt. Juliet.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said the officer stopped the car near the Interstate 40/Mt. Juliet Road interchange on Saturday, April 13 when he spotted the two people.

According to authorities, a 39-year-old Nashville man was wanted for domestic assault; vandalism; and failure to appear for attempted first-degree murder, felony domestic assault, driving under the influence, and driving without a license.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old woman — who was in possession of marijuana and prescribed pills — was wanted out of Wilson County for failure to appear on misuse of registration, officials said.

No additional details have been released about the individuals’ identities or what happened after the officer discovered them.

“We are grateful for our officers who are all working hard to keep crime out of MJ,” the Mt. Juliet Police Department posted on social media Saturday evening.

