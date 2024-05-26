Mt. Juliet’s Guardian Shield program leads to 2 arrests within 24 hours

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, Mt. Juliet officers were able to track down two wanted men thanks to the city’s automated license plate recognition program, Guardian Shield.

The first arrest took place after the program alerted officers to a plate associated with a person wanted out of another state on Friday, May 24, so they intercepted the car on Golden Bear Gateway near Volunteer Boulevard, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Authorities said the 39-year-old Texas man was wanted out of Louisiana for a full extradition warrant on burglary charges.

Since the man was in the process of bringing a food order to Costco employees through a delivery service, police said they made sure the food ended up in the right hands.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Then, on Saturday, May 25, officials said Guardian Shield notified Mt. Juliet law enforcement about a plate associated with a wanted person out of Wilson County.

According to police, officers intercepted the SUV on Mt. Juliet Road near Interstate 40 and found a 36-year-old man from Murfreesboro who was wanted for failure to appear for bond jumping on two domestic assault charges.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

No additional details have been released about either of these incidents, including the identities of the wanted individuals.

To learn more about Mt. Juliet’s Guardian Shield program, click here.

