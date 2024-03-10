Mt. Juliet concludes special census

Mar. 9—After miscounts during the 2020 census prompted Mt. Juliet to conduct its own special census, the city has recorded over 1,000 additional residents.

"We completed the Special Census on March 1, 2024, and counted a population of 40,430 residents," Mt. Juliet Geographic Information System Administrator Robert Ealy said. "This is an addition of 1,141 residents since the last Federal Census in 2020."

Mt. Juliet began conducting its special census in October. The 2020 census had recorded a population of 39,289, but according to the United States Census Bureau, Tennessee's census was undercounted by 4.78%.

The population number recorded in the census affects the federal funding that Mt. Juliet receives. The city could potentially receive additional funding for every resident recorded above the initial 2020 count of 39,289.

The city is still waiting on the population recorded during the special census to be certified by a regional council and the state. Ealy said that this process could take a few months.

"If the Special Census is successfully certified, the City of Mt. Juliet will receive almost $200,000 annually until the next federal census population is released in 2031," Ealy said.

Mt. Juliet spent around $23,000 to complete the special census and contributed over $15,000 to local business through social media giveaways that served as motivation for residents to sign up for the census.

"The number was lower than the goal for the Special Census we had in Summer-Fall 2023," Ealy said. "However, we are very happy with the outcome and the possibility of close to $200,000 in additional yearly funds."

Residents had several options for filling out the special census: filling out a special census form at MJCensus.org, city hall or the Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation-Charlie Daniels Community Center, calling the city's geographic information system department, or filling out a mailer form before mailing it back. According to Ealy, the highest percentage of participation in the special census came from online responses.

"Door to Door (in person) numbers were high in January and February, however online responses were overall the highest for the duration of the Special Census," Ealy said.

During January's winter storm, the conducting of the special census slowed, but continued.

"The 2023-24 City of Mt. Juliet Special Census was nearly all conducted by current city employees and a few volunteers that helped out on a few weekend days in February," Ealy said.