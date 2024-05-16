Mt. Healthy City Schools should cut 28 more teachers, consider pay to play, auditor says

An Ohio school district hired about two dozen teachers with its pandemic relief dollars three years ago to address significant learning loss among the district's kids. Now, the state says that decision is part of the reason why Mount Healthy City Schools is heading toward a deficit upwards of $90 million by 2028.

It might be time for Mount Healthy Schools to partner with other districts, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber said in a news release Thursday. Students in the district and their families are "not being well-served," he said.

As of mid-May, Mount Healthy City Schools is the only school district in Ohio in fiscal emergency, the most severe stage of a school system's financial woes. Under the designation, the state auditor puts together a team to determine cuts and even consider removing a district's superintendent or treasurer.

The district came under public scrutiny in March when the school board voted to cut 96 full-time employees: six exempt employees, nine administrators, 11 substitutes and 70 teachers.

The school district had previously told The Enquirer that 80 full-time employees would be cut, but 96 is the updated number, according to Matt Eiselstein, a spokesperson for the Ohio Auditor's Office.

The district had used federal COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars to hire the two dozen new teachers who would help address learning loss related to the pandemic. Those hires made it possible for student-teacher ratios in some elementary classrooms to be as low as 9-to-1.

Hiring those teachers wasn't the problem, but the district did so "without a strategic plan to maintain orremove those teaching positions as funding expired," according to the audit.

Now, the district faces a deficit of more than $7.4 million this year that's projected to balloon to more than $90 million by 2028.

Terminating 98 teachers, charging students for sports may be necessary

The auditor recommended cutting 98 full-time teachers, instead of the 70 the district had voted on. Terminating 98 full-time teachers would save the district about $8.6 million, according to the auditor's report.

This is separate from recommendations to terminate at least 36 non-teaching staff, bringing the total number of recommended full-time employee cuts to 134.

The auditor also recommended reducing funding for student extracurriculars.

To help make up for the shortfall, the school district is considering making each student pay $50 to participate in their first sport and $25 for each additional sport, according to a response to the audit from the district.

Another recommendation from the auditor: Eliminate six bus routes that serve the school district, which would save about $118,000.

Even if the Mount Healthy district follows all 19 recommendations, Eiselstein said, it will still have a shortfall.

How did this happen?

Inaccurate bookkeeping and forecasting at Mount Healthy City School District contributed to what the auditor called a "declining financial condition."

"Their five-year forecasts were inaccurate for the last few years coupled with accounting errors that came to light this year, which accelerated their fiscal deterioration," said Eiselstein.

The Enquirer contacted both Mount Healthy City School District Superintendent Valerie Hawkins and Charles J. Ogdan, assistant superintendent of human resources and operations, for comment. They were not able to respond in time for publication.

