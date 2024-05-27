Mt. Carmel Center seeking voice-over talent

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mt. Carmel Veterans Services Center is looking for voice-over talent this Wednesday, May 29.

Mt. Carmel will provide information for military members, veterans, and their families about open opportunities for voice-over talent, training available to start a career, and other opportunities on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The center partners with academies, including Warrior Voices and Voice Acting Academy.

“We believe in providing a variety of opportunities for veterans,” said Bob McLaughlin, executive director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. “And thanks to our partners, this is an opportunity to learn more about potential careers.”

Warrior Voices is a non-profit that offers a five-week academy and a program to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

