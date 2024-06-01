Mt. Angel man accused of January murder arrested in Mexico

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Mt. Angel man accused of murdering an individual in January was arrested in Mexico, officials announced.

Agustin Barocio, 42, was taken into custody on May 24 and has been transported back to the U.S. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Barocio is accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Brandon Slack on New Year’s Day in Marion County.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshals for their assistance with this investigation,” authorities said.

