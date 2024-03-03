MSU Trustees schedule late Sunday night special board meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In light of a new independent investigation of allegations of wrong-doing against Michigan State University Board of Trustees found three members of the elected body violated board bylaws and policies, the board has called a special meeting for late Sunday night.

The 10 p.m. meeting is “to discuss the Miller & Chevalier report” and will be held over Zoom.

The report by Miller & Chevalier recommends Vassar and Trustee Dennis Denno be referred for removal from office for their conduct. It also recommends Trustee Brianna Scott be censured for revealing confidential and privileged legal information in her original letter of complaint against Vassar.

The investigators recommend the referral for removal at the end of the investigation: “Based on our findings of fact and analysis, and as summarized in our Conclusions, Miller & Chevalier’s recommended corrective action for Trustee Denno’s violations of Board policies and Bylaws is referral to the Governor for review and consideration pursuant to MCL 168.293.151.”

In addition, the report recommended potential censure action by the Board of Trustees for Scott: “Based on our findings of fact and analysis, and as summarized in our Conclusions, Miller &

Chevalier’s recommended corrective action for Trustee Scott’s violation of Standard 6 of the MSU Board of Trustees Code of Ethics and Conduct is no more than censure.”

Findings Against Chair Rema Vassar and Trustee Dennis Denno

Investigators reported that both Chair Vassar and Trustee Denno were involved in violations together.

In one instance, supported by audio recordings provided by unidentified students, investigators found the two “provided students with confidential and inaccurate information.” The two, the investigators reported, “encouraged” students to use that information to “embarrass and unsettle” Interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff.

In the second instance of the two violating policies and bylaws when they “encouraged a campaign of personal attacks against Dr. [Jack] Lipton, MSU Faculty Senate Chair.” Those actions, investigators concluded, were “motivated by personal animus.”

Findings on Chair Rema Vassar

Investigators also reported Vassar participated in “at least one settlement negotiation” with former Dean Sanjay Gupta, Eli Broad College of Business. Investigators also found Vassar “engaged the Board’s outside counsel to prepare a purported Board statement” as part of a possible settlement agreement.

The report also concluded that Vassar met independently with the Office of the Attorney General. Those meetings, the investigators concluded, “resulted in a request to the Board to waive attorney-client privilege over the Nassar documents, in opposition to MSU’s prior and current position that it would not waive privilege.”

The MSU Board of Trustees subsequently voted to waive privilege on the documents.

The investigation also found Vassar accepted rides on a private jet and courtside tickets from a donor. The investigation also revealed she accepted courtside seats from a different donor.

Vassar, the investigators concluded, “inserted herself” into negotiations between MSU and a donor on the use of MSU trademarks.

Findings on Trustee Dennis Denno

In addition to the above findings, investigators also determined Denno violated the Code of Ethics by involving himself in “administrative matters by recommending a consulting firm and then revising the scope of work agreement.” The contract was with a former State Representative Denno had previously worked with.

The investigators determined that Denno did attempt to influence the findings on the Security Risk Management Consultants report on MSU’s response to the Feb. 13, 2023 mass shooting incident on campus.

Findings on Trustee Brianna Scott

Investigators determined that Scott, who wrote and released the letter that triggered the investigation, violated the “Code of Ethics” with the letter itself. The letter referenced “privileged attorney/client communications that she did not have authority to disclose,” investigators found.

Allegations the Report Did Not Substantiate

While the report had findings of violations by Board members, it also found some of the allegations against the three could not be substantiated.

The investigators report they were unable to corroborate allegations Vassar attempted to influence the findings of the Security Risk Management Consultants’ report on the Feb. 13, 2023 MSU mass shooting event. The investigation determined Denno attempted to exert influence over those findings.

Additionally, the investigators did not find Vassar had retaliated against a specific person as alleged in the initial allegations. However, Vassar did tell investigators she would not work with the individual because of a complaint — something the investigators determined violated the Code of Ethics’ prohibition against retaliation.

Finally, the investigators found there were no violations involving Trustee Scott’s business involvement with a now-former Trustee. Scott disclosed the business relationship in 2019 and it was cleared by General Counsel, investigators report.

The former Trustee was not identified.

Scott had entered into a development business deal with former Trustee Joel Ferguson. The project was slated to redevelop property in downtown Muskegon. Ferguson has since withdrawn from that project, 6 News media partner MLive reported. WLNS reported Ferguson has withdrawn from a development in south Lansing as well.

msu-independent-investigation-report–feb-28-2024–redactedupdated-linksDownload

