MSU Trustee Rema Vassar resigns from role as board chair

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU Board of Trustee Chair Rema Vassar has resigned from her leadership position, according to a spokesperson for the university.

The Detroit News reported Vassar sent her resignation letter to fellow board members and incoming President Kevin Guskiewicz. Vassar still plans to stay on the board.

“I look forward to continuing to support the University’s land grant mission as a Trustee,” she wrote in her resignation letter.

She was elected in 2020 as the first Black woman to chair the board. Her term is set to end in 2028, the Detroit News reports.

The news of Vassar’s resignation comes just hours before a late-night special meeting to be held by the Board of Trustees at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The meeting comes a couple of days after the release of a new independent investigation of allegations of wrongdoing within the Michigan State University Board of Trustees.

Miller & Chevalier, the company hired to do the investigation, found three members of the elected body violated board bylaws and policies.

The 10 p.m. meeting is “to discuss the Miller & Chevalier report” and will be held over Zoom.

