MSU Trustee Rema Vassar resigns from role as board chair, report

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU Board of Trustee Chair Rema Vassar has resigned from her leadership position, according to a new report in the Detroit News Sunday night.

The Detroit News reported Vassar sent her resignation letter to fellow board members and incoming President Kevin Guskiewicz.

This comes just hours before a late-night special meeting to be held by the Board of Trustees at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The meeting comes a couple of days after the release of a new independent investigation of allegations of wrongdoing within the Michigan State University Board of Trustees.

MSU Trustees schedule late Sunday night special board meeting

Miller & Chevalier – the company hired to do the investigation – found three members of the elected body violated board bylaws and policies.

The 10 p.m. meeting is “to discuss the Miller & Chevalier report” and will be held over Zoom.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.