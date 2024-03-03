MSU Trustee Dennis Denno refutes report's findings, vows to fight punishment beyond censure

EAST LANSING — Dennis Denno, a Michigan State University trustee, said Sunday he will not accept anything beyond censure because of the findings of an investigation into board misconduct.

He emailed the State Journal a lengthy statement about 10 hours before a special Sunday night meeting to discuss the findings from Miller & Chevalier, a Washington, D.C., law firm that has been investigating allegations of board bullying and misconduct.

The findings were released Wednesday, and they included a recommendation that trustees refer Denno, along with Chair Rema Vassar, to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office for possible removal from their elected positions.

"I refute most of the allegations in the Miller Chevalier (MC) report," said Denno, whose term isn't supposed to expire until 2031, in his statement. "I will accept a censure but contest any other form of punishment. What has been proposed is overly-punitive in nature."

The investigation found that Vassar and Denno retaliated against Jack Lipton, chair of the MSU Faculty Senate, by sharing confidential information to students to embarrass and "terrify" interim President Teresa Woodruff.

Denno, a Democrat, is also accused of having too much involvement in the review of the mass shooting on campus on Feb. 13, 2023. He is accused of trying to get the firm hired to analyze MSU's findings to alter its report.

This investigation is the second high-profile inquiry in which the board's conduct was under review within the past six months. On Dec. 29, MSU released the findings of the law firm Jones Day's investigation into the potential leak of the name of the woman who accused Mel Tucker of sexual harassment. The investigation ultimately found that no Michigan State University official or employee leaked Brenda Tracy's name but noted that Denno did not turn over his cell phone during the investigation.

Here is Denno's full statement:

"When people often ask me: 'what’s wrong (with) the MSU Board of Trustees?' the answer is simple: too many trustees go-along-to-get-along and they do not ask questions, which is greatly concerning; I ask questions. Maybe if more trustees asked questions during the Nassar scandal, the situation would not have been as bad for MSU and, more importantly, for the survivors, who are still struggling with MSU’s actions; notably, not one trustee was censured or punished during that scandal.

"In my first 14 months on the board, I quickly realized that trustees were expected to go-along-to-get-along. My intention is and has always been to make MSU, the greater Lansing community and Michigan a better place. I do so by asking questions. That has rubbed people in the administration and on the board wrong, but I cannot apologize for asking questions.

"For example, when the board was told that an administrator was going to make over $500,000 for a position called 'honorifics,' I asked four basic questions: What were the qualifications for the position? Was the position publicly posted? How many people applied? And what there the expected outcomes from the position? The administration did not want to answer these questions, one long-serving trustee accused me of 'badgering' the administration, and two trustees asked me to stop asking questions. I have a constitutional duty to protect taxpayer money, not to kowtow to bureaucrats in academia.

"I also asked basic questions about the incomplete investigation and findings in the February 13 after action pamphlet – again paid for with taxpayer and tuition dollars – but the firm had no answers to the questions. I asked how they could say that the board interfered when they never talked to a single board member. They had no answers. My questions were an attempt to better protect our students going forward.

"I also asked basic questions about the thoroughness and adequacy of the Jones Day investigation, which attempted to determine the leak of a victim’s name. No trustee knew of her name, yet over 20 administrators did and none were asked to give up their phones. If Jones Day’s charge was to truly determine who leaked her name, they would have interviewed everyone in the President’s office, athletics, football, OIE, RVSM, and in the legal department. They did not, despite the fact that MSU paid Jones Day handsomely with taxpayer and tuition dollars.

"I refute most of the allegations in the Miller Chevalier (MC) report. When I asked questions in a nine-page document about possible ethical and other violations by three other trustees, MC ignored it. By not reviewing all allegations against all trustees, the objective was not to investigate board misconduct, their objective was to target Dr. Rema, and they were paid handsomely by taxpayer money and tuition dollars.

"As to my conversations with students, there are words I used that, when taken out of context, were inappropriate. My intent was to help a group of Arab-American students who felt marginalized by the administration and unsafe on campus. Our Arab American, African American, Muslim American, Asian American, female, and survivor community have consistently said they do not feel safe on campus and that they have no voice. I will always stand up to racism and try to assist those who are marginalized and victimized. Dr. Rema Vassar and I are the only trustees who have consistently tried to assist these groups, and for that I will not apologize.

"I’m proud of the work accomplished in my first14 months on the board. I proudly chaired the MSU Presidential Search Committee, which resulted in bringing a highly qualified candidate to lead MSU. And it was Dr. Rema and I who fought for releasing the Nassar documents, which was frustratingly much more difficult than it had to be.

"I appreciate the many calls and texts of support I have received from people throughout the great State of Michigan—people who know my true character and integrity, a reputation forged over the last 30 years. I will accept a censure but contest any other form of punishment. What has been proposed is overly-punitive in nature, I do not believe the board has legal grounds or ability to impose such extreme restrictions, which would limit my ability to represent this great school, speak for my Arab-American community, and the survivor community, and I have legal counsel reviewing a potential lawsuit should this board not do the right thing here as I have agreed to do."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU Trustee Dennis Denno refutes report's findings, protests punishment beyond censure