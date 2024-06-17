MSU survivor speaks out on splash pad shooting

One of the survivors of the mass shooting at Michigan State University is speaking out after another mass shooting in Michigan over the weekend.

Nine people were injured – at least two critically – after police say a suspect unloaded 28 bullets at a splash pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday. Witnessess say he stopped to reload several times during the shooting.

The two people who were critically injured are an 8-year-old boy and his mother.

The suspect, who the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department identified as 42-year-old Michael William Nash, later took his own life. They did not identify an apparent motive, other than to say he had mental issues.

Among those speaking out after the shooting was Troy Forbush. He was one of the people severely injured after the mass shooting at MSU in February of 2023.

“I am angry. I am sad. My heart aches that more and more Michigan families are falling victim to gun violence in this country everyday, my own included,” Forbush said on X (the website formerly known as Twitter).

“A splash pad. On a hot summer day. Nowhere is safe. This is not normal. My heart aches for the parents/guardians who are currently changing plans on how and WHERE to spend their summer together as a family,” he continued.

“My heart aches for those who are abandoning their plans to start/expand their families and are now forced to create a new future for themselves or current children due to the threat of gun violence in America,” he concluded.

Since the MSU shooting, Forbush has spoken out against gun violence, including a rally at the Michigan Capitol.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.