MSU student center hosts the Bolin Hall renovation ceremony

The MSU Clarke Student Center played host to the Bolin Hall renovation groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Bolin Hall houses the departments of Mathematics, Biology, Computer Science, Chemistry and Geosciences on Midwestern State University's campus.

Originally built in the 1960s, it was time for an upgrade and expansion. The Texas Tech University Board of Regents approved a budget of nearly $44 million. Construction began back in November 2022 and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Bolin Hall renovation groundbreaking ceremony