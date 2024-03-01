MERIDIAN TWP. — A 49-year-old Michigan State University professor has been charged with six felonies related to child pornography following an investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Iskandar Arifin, 49, of Meridian Township, faces three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer device to commit a crime, the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office announced in a press release.

“The investigation and prosecution of child pornography is a critical function of law enforcement, protecting children and communities,” Prosecutor John Dewane said. “When a suspect is also an educator, our concern is heightened. I commend the Michigan State Police and the officers of the Computer Crimes Unit for their outstanding work on this investigation.”

The university's website lists Arifin as a fixed-term faculty member in the finance department. His curriculum vitae says he has been with the Eli Broad School of Business since 2019 teaching several investment and finance classes.

He was arraigned on Friday and his bond was set at $75,000. Messages were left with his attorney and a spokesperson for MSU.

Arifin is scheduled for a probable cause conference in 55th District Court in Mason on March 12 and a preliminary exam at 9:30 a.m. March 19, both before Judge Richard Hillman.

He was investigated by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Court records indicate the alleged crimes took place in may 2022.

The prosecutor's office said the alleged crimes took place in Meridian Township. The release did not provide any information about what the crimes included.

Depending upon the ages of the children involved, Arifin could face up to 25 years in prison on each count of aggravated CSAM and a fine of $125,000.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU professor faces child pornography charges