MSU identifies 7 suspects in campus assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety says it has identified seven suspects in an alleged assault that happened on campus Monday.

The department issued a news release Tuesday detailing the incident. Two victims were allegedly assaulted Monday at the university’s main library, possibly targeted for their sexual orientation. A warning was sent to students, faculty and staff on Monday, informing them of the alleged attack.

Police did not identify the two victims or describe the severity of any potential injuries.

“It is important to recognize that crimes are never the fault of a victim. Anyone who believes they have been discriminated against or harassed is encouraged to report the incident(s) to the MSU Office of Institutional Equity,” the department said in a release.

According to investigators, none of the seven suspects are affiliated with the university.

The investigation is still active. Once it is completed, it will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether to file criminal charges.

