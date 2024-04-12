MSU hikes prices for dorms, dining for freshmen for second straight year

EAST LANSING — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to increase the amount first-year students pay for housing and dining by nearly 7%.

It's the second straight year of a nearly 7% rise in costs.

First-year undergraduates will now pay 6.89% more to live on campus next fall.

Costs for students with the silver unlimited meal plan, the cheapest option, will now be $12,564 yearly. That's an $810 increase from last year's price of $11,754. Second-year residents will not see an increase, and will still pay $11,754 for the academic year.

The residence hall double room rate for a first-year student will increase by $334 per year and the silver dining plan will increase by $476 per year going forward.

In its recommendation, the university's Division of Student Life and Engagement said the increased costs to students and their families was due to rising inflation and maintenance costs.

MSU said it is trying to mitigate costs for families, and is "purchasing food stores in greater quantity, reducing dining hall use of disposables, and reducing variable labor and staff overtime hours."

Every April, the board considers the department's proposal for new housing and dining rates.

Last April, the board approved a nearly 7% increase to the cost of living for both first- and second-year students.

Since the fall of 2021, MSU students must live on campus for two years, with some exceptions permitted.

The board will has also approved a 5% rate increase for 1855 Place and University Village apartments.

There will be no rate increase for the Spartan Village apartments for the 2024-25 academic year, its final year of operation.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU hikes prices for dorms, dining for freshmen