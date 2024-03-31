MSU, Gulf Islands National Seashore team up to solve marine debris problems

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Islands National Seashore is partnering with Mississippi State University’s Coastal Research and Extension Center to address the problem of marine debris from the barrier islands in Mississippi.

According to a press release, this partnership will help to “restore and conserve native habitats on federally managed lands through marine debris cleanup events over the next three years.”

MSU’s Coastal Cleanup Program will lead outreach to educate the public on marine debris prevention and recruit volunteers. Officials say recruiting volunteers is a priority as there will be several cleanups throughout the project.

“Cleaning up marine debris doesn’t happen overnight,” said Elizabeth Shadle, Gulf

Islands National Seashore biologist and project manager. “In remote areas, such as our

barrier islands, it requires a lot of planning and effort to not only collect marine debris,

but to also transport it off the islands to approved dump areas.

“Over the years we have removed small amounts of marine debris, however never on the scale we are now planning. We are excited about this partnership.”

Shadle predicts that the project will positively impact island habitats and visitors.

According to the news release, “often animals will get caught in old fishing gear or ingest plastics, leading to death. Debris also poses health and safety risks to visitors on the beach, as well as to boaters because it can be difficult to see in the water, causing damage when hit.”

Further, officials say the project will help the park to complete the following:

Remove much larger quantities of marine debris from the barrier islands

Educate the public on why marine debris is such a problem

Help visitors become more aware of their part in nature and what they can do to help further protect the islands

