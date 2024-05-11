MSU Denver holds commencement ceremony as protests continue on campus

DENVER (KDVR) — Metropolitan State University of Denver held its commencement ceremonies on Friday at the Denver Coliseum, a move spurred by protesters who remain on campus in support of Palestine.

The event on Friday celebrated 2,100 graduates of MSU Denver. No protesters made their way to the graduation, unlike at other colleges across the country, keeping that focus on the accomplishments of the graduates.

Graduation was still held while the ongoing protest was on their campus. Just days ago, Auraria campus officials began to raise concerns as the demonstration began to stretch past two weeks.

The protest did not overshadow Friday’s celebration.

Madison, an MSU-Denver graduate, said she is focusing on herself and her peers.

“The world never stops moving and things will never stop happening and I think although we are all citizens of the world, I think it’s important to take a minute and just be here for right now because I am going to blink and this will be over and I will never get these moments back,” she said.

Gabriel Trujillo, this year’s MSU President award winner, had a bumpy journey to graduation since his mother passed away of cancer two years ago.

“Before she passed away, I promised that I would graduate and that I would continue on my education and so it’s very much heartwarming to myself that I completed that promise that I gave my mom,” Trujillo said.

Back on campus, Trujillo said he appreciates the demonstraters’ passion and said the students there are part of what makes up the fabric of Metro.

“The idea of change makers of what msu brings and what MSU Denver exemplifies and pushing those boundaries to really make that change and to do whatever we have in our power to not only empower others but to raise concerns to the issues going on,” Trujillo said.

That fabric of Metro is an exciting thought for these graduates as they take the next step toward their future.

“This just shows why dreamers need support systems like msu denver to be able to succeed,” Trujillo said.

