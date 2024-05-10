MSU debuts memorial bench near Berkey Hall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University unveils new memorial bench near Berkey Hall to remember the victims from the Feb. 13, 2023, shooting tragedy.

In a Facebook post, MSU Infrastructure Planning and Facilities, MSU Student Life & Engagement, and with donations from ASMSU-Associated Students of Michigan State University, installed the bench in the small plaza.

The bench reads, “To Alex Verner, Arielle Anderson, and Brian Fraser and all we lost on February 13, 2023”.

MSU officials say this is one part of the university’s efforts to memorialize the students who were lost that day.

Arielle Anderson (left), Brian Frazier (center) and Alexandria Verner (right) were killed in the shooting on the campus of Michigan State University. (WLNS)

The memorial bench will honor the memory of students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner.

