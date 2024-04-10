MSSU social work program partners with nonprofits

TechCrunch

Bot creators now have a new way to make money with Poe, the Quora-owned AI chatbot platform. On Monday, the company introduced a revenue model that allows creators to set a per-message price for their bots so they can make money whenever a user messages them. The addition follows an October 2023 release of a revenue-sharing program that would give bot creators a cut of the earnings when their users subscribed to Poe's premium product.